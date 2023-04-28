Wrestlers’ petition in SC: Delhi Police agrees to register FIR against WFI president Brij Bhushan

Delhi Police on Friday apprised the Supreme Court that it agreed to register an FIR based on the allegations levelled by wrestlers against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for Delhi Police, apprised the SC bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud that Delhi Police will register the FIR by this evening. Appearing for the wrestlers, senior advocate Kapil Sibal urged the court to also issue directions to provide safety to a minor girl, one of the petitioner wrestlers, due to the threat to her. Sibal said he is worried about the safety of the minor girl and other wrestlers.

SG Tushar Mehta said that all these concerns can be addressed by the police.

The top court directed Delhi police to make an adequate assessment of threat perception and provide security to minor girl, who is a gold medalist. The court also asked Delhi Police to file an affidavit mentioning steps taken to provide security to the minor girl. The court listed the matter for May 5.

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court issued has notice to Delhi Police on a wrestlers’ plea seeking registration of FIR against WFI president Brij Bhushan. The court has noted that there is a serious allegation that is contained in the petition by wrestlers who have represented India. The court had also clarified that the identity of the petitioners shall be redacted for the purpose of this petition.

The apex court’s direction came after Sibal along with another senior advocate Narendra Hooda pleaded for an urgent hearing on the wrestlers’ petition.

Sibal had apprised the SC that these are women wrestlers which include a minor.

Wrestlers have urged the top court to issue directions to Delhi police to lodge the FIR against Brij Bhushan as there is an inordinate delay in doing so.

WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh was accused by the wrestlers of sexual misconduct and intimidation. The government established a five-member oversight council to oversee WFI operations. Boxer Mary Kom is heading the oversight committee which was formed to probe into the allegations levelled against the WFI and its chief Singh and other coaches.

On Monday, Delhi Police sought a report from the investigation committee set up by the Union Sports Ministry to investigate the allegations and has begun a probe into the fresh complaint by wrestlers.

After a protest led by some prominent wrestlers of the country this January, the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports announced the formation of an ‘oversight committee’ to probe allegations levelled against the WFI and its chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and other coaches.

The committee was tasked with submitting a report on the issue to the ministry.

Top wrestlers have resumed their sit-in protest at Jantar Mantar here in the national capital after filing a complaint at the Connaught Place police station on Friday (April 21) stating that seven female wrestlers, including one minor, were harassed and exploited by Brij Bhushan in his capacity as WFI chief.

Delhi Commission For Women (DCW) has issued a notice to Delhi Police to register an FIR on the issue.

Top Indian wrestlers, including Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat, Ravi Dahiya, and Sakshi Malik, held a sit-in protest in Jantar Mantar in January this year, demanding that Brij Bhushan be removed from the head office and the Wrestling Federation of India be disbanded.

They had accused the WFI body and its chief of sexual harassment and mistreatment of wrestlers.