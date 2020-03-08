After the Australian team had managed to post 184/4 in their quota of 20 overs, India have lost the wickets of in-form batswoman Shafali Verma early. In addition, they have also lost the wickets of Jemimah Rodrigues and Smriti Mandhana.

While Megan Schutt dismissed Shafali Varma in the first over itself, Jemimah Rodrigues was dismissed by Jess Jonassen in the second over. Other than that, Taniya Bhatia also retired hurt after coming in to bat at number three as a bowl hit the back of her head while attempting to play a shot.

Sophie Molineux later dismissed Smriti Mandhana and Jonassen picked up Harmanpreet Kaur to send horrors to the Indian dressing room.

Earlier after winning the toss, Australian skipper Meg Lanning had elected to bat first. The openers Alyssa Healy and Beth Mooney made sure that they make the most of the opportunity to put runs on the board in a pressure game as both of them scored brilliant half-centuries and led Australia to 184/4.

It seems extremely difficult for India to make a comeback from this situation and the ongoing partnership of Deepti Sharma and Veda Krishnamurthy is their last hope.