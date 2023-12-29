Bowlers did their job but fielding didn’t work well, says Harmanpreet after ODI series opener loss

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur said she was happy with the bowling department, but was critical of the fielding effort in her team’s six-wicket defeat to Australia in the ODI series opener at Wankhede Stadium.

After making 282/8, their best-ever women’s ODI score against Australia, the visitors chased down the total in 46.3 overs, with India’s fielding being a letdown. Phoebe Litchfield (78), Ellyse Perry (75), Tahlia McGrath (68 off 55 balls) and Beth Mooney (42) starred in Australia acing the second-highest successful chase in women’s ODI history.

“We managed to get a defendable total. Bowlers did their job but fielding didn’t work well. After a while dew was there, but bowlers did well to keep stumps in play. But I was unhappy with our fielding, Australia were amazing saving runs. Pooja was great. We need to back ourselves and play aggressive cricket,” said Harmanpreet after the match ended.

After losing the one-off Test, Australia managed to bounce back with a win on their tour of India. Captain Alyssa Healy praised her batters for chasing the total without breaking a sweat. “Sometimes you just gotta get out the way and let the good players do their thing. Dew came in late in the game but I thought we could’ve been tighter in the last ten while bowling.”

“Batting approach was sensational, that was the blueprint we want to put out there. Our batters play down the ground really well, helps when the ball is skidding on a little bit. Girls bounced back and showed how we wanted to play.”

Australia now have a 1-0 lead in the three-game series, with the second match to happen at the same venue on Saturday.