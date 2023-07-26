FIFA kick-started it’s Women World Cup in Auckland at Eden Park on the 20th of July but the enthusiasm and the hype of the sport seems like it has spread beyond its Oceania’s boundaries. FIFA introduced 32 teams form this tenure of Women World Cup instead of 24 countries this year which have raised hopes, opportunities and competition for every country this year.

So let’s follow up the teams and their current situation after the first round of play.

1. New Zealand vs Norway (1-0)

The match was well played by both the teams and gave the sport a well required competitive environment. The game was strategically planned and played by both the sides but knowing the home atmosphere of the game a bit more deeply helped the Kiwis to manage a 3 pointer by a well placed shot by Hannah Wilkinson.

2. Australia vs Ireland (1-0)

The match was well possessed by the Aussies and created many changes for an easy win but Ireland’s defensive play was hard to break. The Aussies later grabbed a well planned foul, which led them to an easy penalty by Stephanie Catley.

3. Nigeria vs Canada (0-0)

The match was competed by both the teams with full strength leading to a goalless draw.

4. Philippines vs Switzerland (0-2)

The match was well controlled by Switzerland which led to an easy win over the South Asian nation. Ramona Bachmann and S.S. Piubel were the stars for the night.

5. Spain vs Costa Rica (3-0)

The match was well planned by the Spanish which led to a well aggressive and dominant start over the Costa Rica. An own goal and two well placed shots by Esther Gonzalez and Aitana led to an easy win over the South American side.

6. Japan vs Zambia (5-0)

Former World Cup finalist announced their arrival on the Australian grounds by defeating Zambia on a vast margin of 5-0. Their cross passing and Japanese style of play is certainly something to be aware of.

7. USA vs Vietnam (3-0)

Two times world champions and current defending champions brush out Vietnam on their first game by some showing some spectacular gameplay. Sophie Smith made herself appear on the scorecard of the match by scoring two fantastic goals.

8. England vs Haiti (1-0)

The match was well fought between both the teams, flipping the game into a competitive one rather than a one-sided one. England got the chance to move forward in the game only after awarded a penalty.

9. Denmark vs China (1-0)

The game was fought by both the teams till the end. The difference arose at the 89th minute, when Danish and PSG forward, Amalie Vansgaard changed the game by coming out as a substitute, scored a beautiful goal to secure Denmark’s win.

10. Sweden vs South Africa (2-1)

The game was well fought by both the teams leading to 1-1 tie till the end of the match, but it’s not the end till the whistle blows. Amenda Iiestedt was the difference which led Sweden to a 90th minute victory.

11. Netherlands vs Portugal (1-0)

Netherlands scored a lone goal victory against World Cup debutant Portugal. It was Stephanie van der Gragt, whose header made all the difference.

12. France vs Jamaica (0-0)

The one-sided game swung its mood when Jamaica decided to give a strong competition to the French leading to a goalless draw.

13. Italy vs Argentina (1-0)

The game was a cluster of power pack women which led to a hard battle between Italy and Argentina. Cristiana Girelli was the women who became the reason of Italian’s happiness and soccer victory.

14. Brazil vs Panama (4-0)

Ary Borges the World Cup debutant who scored a hat trick and broke records of legends like Pele, Ronaldinho and even her idol Marta with whom she was later substituted off was the major cause of Brazil’s vast margin victory over Panama.

15. Germany vs Morocco (6-0)

A game that will be marked by both the teams for their ups and downs. Germany’s Alexandra Popp skilful goals and Germany’s smart play leading to two own goals by Morocco is surely something which has shown the world this country’s style of play. Moreover Schuller and Yasmin helped the German side adding the cherry on the top with goals.

16. Colombia vs South Korea (2-0)

The game was well played by Colombia creating many goal chances against the South Koreans. This dominant style of play gifted the Colombians a penalty, which kick started their World Cup journey. But this score exceeded within few minutes due to Real Madrid’s new buy and Colombia’s World Cup debutant, Linda Caciedo, who scored a stunner from more than 20 yards, leading to an easy victory for Colombia.