Who’s The Man Who Lifted Asia Cup Trophy? Find out

The Indian cricket team put on a masterful performance in the 2023 Asia Cup final on Sunday in Colombo. First, Mohammed Siraj picked up 6/21 in just seven overs to help the Rohit Sharma-captained Indian cricket team knock out Sri Lanka for just 50. India then completed the target chase in just 6.1 overs to win their seventh Asia Cup championship. This victory is a significant boost for the Indian cricket team, which hasn’t won an ICC championship since 2013.

Several members of the Indian cricket team lifted the trophy during the celebration. Tilak Varma, a member who is 20 years old, was one of the first to lift the trophy. Giving the newest or youngest player a chance to hoist the trophy before others has long been a custom in Indian cricket. Soon later, another man picked up the trophy. He was not a member of the team as a player, coach, or physiotherapist.

He is a crucial player for the Indian team, though. Raghu Raghavendra, a “throw-down specialist,” is his moniker. His responsibility is to use a slinger to fling down Indian batters at the nets. India apparently engaged two additional throwdown specialists, so he is not the only one.

“These men deserve a lot of praise because they have given us practice on a regular basis and their contribution has been incredible. You guys should have their names and faces in mind because they have put a lot of work into making us successful, Kohli had earlier said of the throw-down specialists.

Raghavendra is from the National Cricket Academy and joined the BCCI. He was the first throw-down expert from India. He has also given throw-downs to MS Dhoni and Sachin Tendulkar.

After bowling Sri Lanka out for 50 on Sunday, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma was unable to contain his excitement at his fast bowlers’ performance and stated that the diversity they provide the squad is crucial. The Asia Cup final between India and Sri Lanka was won by India by ten wickets thanks in large part to a fantastic six-over session (6 for 21) by pacer Mohammed Siraj.

“Watching fast bowlers execute in this manner gives me a great deal of satisfaction. The fast bowling (at their disposal) is something that all the captains take great pride in, and I am no different. At the post-game press conference, Rohit stated, “We have a wonderful collection of quick bowlers.

“Each of them possesses a unique combination of abilities and variations; some are quick bowlers, some can swing the ball, and some can get good bounce. It is a feel-good factor when you have all of these components on one squad, remarked Rohit.