2023 good year for Indian Junior Women’s Hockey Team

The Indian Junior Women’s Hockey Team had some good outings in 2023, with their best memories emanating from the Women’s Junior Asia Cup in Japan. The Team defeated Korea to lift the trophy for the very first time.

The first international outing for the team was in the India U21 Tour of South Africa in February. India defeated the South African U-21 team in all three games and were held to a 4-4 draw by South Africa’s ‘A’ team in their last match. The unbeaten team was then well poised to battle the best Asian Teams in the Women’s Junior Asia Cup, following a period of intense training.

An 18-member squad flew to Kakamigahara, Gifu Prefecture, Japan, and emerged as Champions of the Junior Asia Cup by defeating Korea 2-1 in a captivating Final match.

Advertisement

Reminiscing the swell of emotions after lifting the Cup ,Captain Preeti said, “We were elated to bring back the trophy, and the fact that we were the first group from India to win the cup was the icing on the cake. Something clicked in the squad back then, we were playing free-flowing hockey, scoring loads of goals in the process, and we were destined to win. The love and support we received upon returning was overwhelming and I am thankful we got to experience that.”

As the Team prepared for the World Cup former Men’s Hockey Team Captain Tushar Khandker was roped in to spearhead the development of the Junior Women’s Hockey Team in June. In August, he was joined by Herman Kruis, charged with the responsibility of overseeing both Indian Junior Hockey Teams.

For a final test run, the India participated in the 4 Nations Tournament – Dusseldorf where they faced Germany, Spain, and England in August this year. Meanwhile, defender Sonia Devi Kshetrimayum and forward Dipi Monika Toppo were part of the squad that won the inaugural Women’s Asian Hockey 5s World Cup Qualifier in Salalah, Oman.

The moment of reckoning arrived as the team made its way to Santiago, Chile to stake their claim for the FIH Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup 2023 in November. After an ecstatic victory against Canada in the opening match, the Indian Junior Women’s Hockey Team lost to Germany and Belgium to crash out of their Pool. But their spirit remained intact, inspiring them to beat New Zealand, Korea, and the United States in the classification matches and ultimately finished 9th in the World Cup.

Reflecting on the trials and tribulations Preeti said, “All-in-all it was a memorable year, we started on the right foot but fell short in the Junior World Cup . Although we desired a better result , the growth of the team this year has been astounding. The players improved technically, gained tactical knowledge, and showed great mental resilience when it was most required. I am proud that I got the opportunity to lead this Team.”