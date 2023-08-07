Who is Romana Jahur, married to Indian cricketer Sarfaraz Khan?

Romana Jahur recently got married to cricketer Sarfaraz Khan. Sarfaraz has entered into matrimony with a girl hailing from Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir. Numerous videos have emerged on various social media platforms, showing Khan adorned in an elegant black sherwani at his bride’s familial abode. “Alhamdulillah married,” Sarfaraz captioned his Instagram post.

Sarfaraz Khan got married in Kashmir today! The marriage ceremony was held at his wife's place in Shopian pic.twitter.com/m7zTxxg1Ju — Mohsin Kamal (@64MohsinKamal) August 6, 2023

Sarfaraz Khan’s Instagram post received a plethora of congratulatory messages from fellow cricketers, among whom were renowned Indian stars Axar Patel, Umran Malik, and Suryakumar Yadav. Notably, Sarfaraz made his debut for Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy back in December 2014 under the captaincy of Suryakumar Yadav.

During an engaging tic-tac conversation with a local portal, the Delhi Capitals IPL player stated, “The Almighty had decided that it was my destiny to get married in Kashmir. I have received a lot of love here and whenever I have time I will visit here,”.

When questioned about the fact that he has not been selected for the Indian national team despite his exceptional performances in domestic cricket, Sarfaraz Khan responded “If the Almighty has destined, I will play for India one day”. The event drew a massive crowd of his devoted fans, who eagerly gathered to catch a glimpse of the celebrated cricketer.

Sarfaraz Khan, the cricketer representing Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy and Delhi in the Indian Premier League, is currently experiencing a remarkable phase of success in his first-class cricket career.

Over the last four years, Sarfaraz has emerged as one of the most prolific and formidable batsmen in the domestic first-class cricket circuit. During the exhilarating 2022-23 Ranji Trophy campaign, he showcased his remarkable talent by amassing a staggering 556 runs in merely six matches, boasting an impressive average of 92.66. Notably, he achieved this feat with the aid of three centuries. In the previous 2021-22 Ranji Trophy season, Sarfaraz’s performance was truly impressive. He scored an outstanding total of 982 runs with an amazing average of 122.75.

Former India batsman Aakash Chopra expressed his strong disapproval on Twitter regarding the selectors’ decision to not include Sarfaraz in the national team. He also raised concerns about the “integrity of first-class cricket”.

“Will Sarfraz be remembered as someone who scored a mountain of runs in first-class cricket and still never got an opportunity to play for India?? I really hope that’s not the case. And I hope that what more he needs to do to get picked is communicated to him. Otherwise…the sanctity of first-class cricket (the heart and soul of Indian cricket) will be lost,” Aakash Chopra tweeted.