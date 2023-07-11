MS Dhoni Doubts on Seeing Deepak Chahar Fully Mature in Lifetime

Indian cricketer MS Dhoni has shared insights into his relationship with all-rounder Deepak Chahar, revealing a playful side to their camaraderie. Dhoni, who is regarded as a mentor by many Indian players, including Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, has been known for his influential captaincy and leadership skills. Dhoni captained the Indian cricket team for nearly 11 years from 2007 to 2018 and has been at the helm of the Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL) since its inception in 2008.

“Deepak Chahar is like a drug. If he’s not around, you wonder where he is. And if he is present, you start wondering why he’s here. The good part is that he is evolving, but it takes time. That’s the problem. I don’t think I’ll see him fully matured in my lifetime,” Dhoni quipped at the launch of the Tamil film ‘Lets Get Married,’ produced by his production company, Dhoni Entertainment.

Outside the intense cricketing atmosphere, Dhoni maintains a cheerful demeanor with his teammates. This was evident during the 2023 IPL season, where he shared numerous humorous interactions with all-rounder Deepak Chahar. Shedding light on their bond, Dhoni jokingly remarked that he might never witness Chahar’s complete maturation in his lifetime.

In a recent episode of Breakfast with Champions, Deepak Chahar, who played a crucial role in Chennai Super Kings’ successful fifth IPL title victory this year, discussed how MS Dhoni engages with his bowlers.

Chahar recalled a specific instance where he was entrusted with bowling in the death overs, a responsibility that had not been assigned to him previously. He mentioned that the team had relied on experienced bowlers like Shardul Thakur and Dwayne Bravo for that role.

However, when Bravo sustained an injury, Chahar found himself in a critical match situation where he had to step up and perform.