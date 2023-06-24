Sunil Gavaskar, the former captain of the Indian cricket team, criticised the All India Selection Committee for not selecting Sarfaraz Khan, a prolific domestic scorer for the two Test matches in the West Indies that would take place next month. Even though he’s been smashing tons while in excellent form.

The 25-year-old Mumbai native Sarfaraz Khan has had an amazing run with the bat in domestic games.

In the last three years, he has scored runs in Ranji with an average of over 100. In Ranji games, Sarfaraz Khan has scored runs at a remarkable average. Sarfaraz Khan has a stellar average of 79.65 and has amassed 3505 runs in 54 innings across 37 first-class matches. He also has 13 centuries and 9 half-centuries to his credit. Even if Sarfaraz’s bat is silent during the IPL, his average is still only 22.5 against international bowlers. In 50 IPL games, Sarfaraz has scored only 585 runs.

Gavaskar, in reference to Sarfaraz’s non-selection, questioned the reason behind holding the Ranji Trophy if player performance in the nation’s top domestic competition is not taken into account when selecting the Indian red-ball teams, rather they are selected as per performance in the IPL.

Despite having a successful domestic career, he hasn’t been able to win over the Indian team’s selectors and earn a spot on the squad. His physical weight is assumed to be the cause of his rejection.