Brazilian footballer Neymar, known for his scandalous love life, is once again making headlines after being accused of cheating on his current girlfriend, Bruna Biancardi. According to media reports, the 31-year-old cheated on his pregnant girlfriend with social media influencer Fernanda Campos on the eve of Valentine’s Day. When Neymar and Campos initially crossed paths in December, their interaction was limited to flirting.

Acknowledging the circulating reports of his infidelity, Neymar issued a public apology to his ex-girlfriend, Bruna Biancardi, on Wednesday. The couple had already ended their relationship in April of this year.

Expressing remorse for the distress he inflicted upon Biancardi and her family, Neymar sought her forgiveness and tendered an apology. In a section of his Instagram post, Neymar emphasized, “Bru, I have already expressed my apologies for the errors I committed and the unnecessary exposure, but I feel a sense of duty to reaffirm them publicly. If a private affair has become public, then the apology should also be public. I cannot envision my life without you. Although I am uncertain about our chances of reconciliation, I am resolute in my desire to make an earnest attempt.”

Bruna Biancardi is a well-known model and social media influencer. She has previously collaborated with brands such as Louis Vuitton, Off-White, and Balmain. Her social media content mainly revolves around her modeling work, makeup, beauty, and fashion. Recently, Biancardi attended the Cannes Film Festival 2023 and shared her experiences in the City of Love on Instagram.

With a massive fan base, Bruna Biancardi has garnered 6.6 million followers on Instagram and over 360,000 followers on TikTok. At 29, she is three years younger than Neymar. The couple broke up during the summer of 2022 but reconciled early in 2023. When she is not attending Fashion Week or filming makeup tutorials, Biancardi enjoys traveling around the world.

Bruna Biancardi is also friends with Argentine star Lionel Messi’s wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, who happens to be Neymar’s teammate from their time at Barcelona. In February 2023, Biancardi shared pictures of herself with a group of women, including Roccuzzo and several other football spouses.