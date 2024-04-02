Maidaan trailer: Ajay Devgn leads inspiring football journey

Celebrating his 55th birthday, Ajay Devgn shared a special treat for fans by unveiling the final trailer of the much-anticipated film ‘Maidaan’. The movie, directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, narrates the inspiring true story of Syed Abdul Rahim, portrayed by Ajay Devgn, a man who dedicated his life to football, bringing immense pride to India.

The ‘Maidaan’ trailer sets the tone with Priyamani’s character delivering an uplifting speech to her husband, Syed Abdul Rahim, played by Ajay, expressing belief in India’s potential to shine in football, particularly in the upcoming Olympics during the 1950s.

Watch the trailer here:

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn)

Ajay’s character is depicted as a visionary who handpicks young talents from various backgrounds, forming India’s underdog team amidst bureaucratic challenges portrayed by Gajraj Rao’s character. The journey to success is not without obstacles, as depicted by opposition from the crowd and protests demanding the team to retreat.

Previously, the trailer showcased Ajay’s character’s relentless efforts to elevate India’s football stature globally by nurturing talents from marginalized communities. His conviction echoes in the trailer as he emphasizes the importance of football in establishing India’s identity on the global stage.

Drawing comparisons to iconic sports films like ‘Chak De! India’ and ‘Gold’, ‘Maidaan’ promises to inspire audiences with its portrayal of determination and triumph against all odds. The film also boasts a musical score by the renowned AR Rahman.

Despite facing setbacks such as the dismantling of the film set due to the COVID-19 lockdown and destruction caused by Cyclone Tauktae, the team persevered to bring this remarkable story to the silver screen.

‘Maidaan’ is ready for theatrical release on April 10, inviting audiences to witness the remarkable journey of Syed Abdul Rahim and his team as they embark on a mission to put Indian football on the world map.