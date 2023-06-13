Weightlifters Mirabai Chanu, Bindyarani Devi to train in the USA ahead of Asian Games

Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Mirabai Chanu and Commonwealth Games silver medal winner Bindyarani Devi will train in the USA after the Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) of the Sports Ministry on Tuesday approved the weightlifters’ proposal to train abroad.

Two-time Commonwealth Games gold medallist Mirabai Chanu returned to competitive action in May after undergoing a five-month rehabilitation programme following hip surgery last December.

In her first competition of the season, the 28-year-old Mirabai Chanu finished sixth at the Asian Weightlifting Championships 2023 in Jinju, South Korea.

Mirabai Chanu will train at St Louis’ SQUAT University under Dr Aron Horschig and will focus on rehabilitation and strength training ahead of the upcoming Asian Games 2023, scheduled in Hangzhou, China from September 23 to October 8.

Mirabai Chanu, a 2017 world championships gold medal winner, will be accompanied by Indian chief coach Vijay Sharma and physiotherapist Tesneem Zayyad during the 65-day camp.

The 24-year-old Bindyarani Devi also clinched a silver medal in the 55kg category at the Asian Weightlifting Championships 2023 in South Korea back in May.

The govt will cover their all expenses during this period.