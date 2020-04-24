India men’s cricket team limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma on Thursday informed that the players of the national team have not heard from Mahendra Singh Dhoni after India’s semi-final exit against New Zealand in the ICC World Cup in England last year.

Speaking on an Instagram live session with Harbhajan Singh, Rohit said: “When MS Dhoni is not playing cricket, he goes out of radar. He goes underground. Whoever wants to know, you can directly go to him, you know he stays in Ranchi. You can’t go now but after the lockdown, you take a car, bike or flight go to his place and ask him ‘What are you going to do? Will you play or not?’.

“We don’t know what’s happening with him. We haven’t heard any news about him. The last match of the World Cup was in July. From there, till now we haven’t heard anything I have no idea.”

Dhoni last played for India in the semi-final of the 2019 World Cup after which he took a sabbatical from competitive cricket. He had joined the Chennai Super Kings camp on March 2 before it was cancelled on March 14 due to the global crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

He has led Chennai to three IPL titles, besides two Champions League titles in 2010 and 2014. He has so far played 190 IPL matches (including two editions for Rising Pune Supergiants) and has scored 4,432 runs, including 23 half-centuries.

The IPL 2020, which was scheduled to be played from March 29, has been suspended until further notice due to the COVID-19 pandemic which has already affected more than 23 thousand people and killed over 700 in India.