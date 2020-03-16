India opener Rohit Sharma has expressed his concern over the deadly outbreak of the Novel Coronavirus and asked the people to adopt all the preventative measures to fight the contagious disease.

Rohit was seen speaking in a video, which has surfaced on his social media platforms on Monday, where he asked everyone to be smart and proactive in their battle against the COVID-19, which has already claimed over 6,500 lives worldwide so far.

“Last few weeks have been tough for all of us and the world has come to a standstill which is very sad to see. The only way we can come to normalcy is by all of us coming together,” said Rohit.

“And we can do this by being a little smart, a little proactive, knowing our surroundings and as and when we get any symptoms inform your nearest medical authorities. It’s because we all want our kids to go to the school, we want to go to the malls and we all want to watch movies in the theatres,” he added.

The 32-year-old also acknowledged the hard work that the medical professionals across the world are putting and the risk they are embracing while being at the forefront of the very fight against the Coronavirus.

“I appreciate the efforts of all the doctors and the medical staff across the world who have put their lives on risk while taking care of the people who have tested positive with coronavirus. Last, but not the least, my heart goes out for people who have lost their lives and their families. Take care, be safe,” he added.