India skipper Virat Kohli, who is a fitness icon to many in the country, has shared a workout video on social media wherein he can be lifting weight.

The COVID-19 pandemic has shutdown all cricketing activities across the globe and Kohli earlier this month has stated that though he is keeping himself physically fit, his main focus has been working on the mental aspect of the game.

In normal circumstances, Kohli would have been leading Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League but due to coronavirus outbreak, the tournament has been postponed “indefinitely” by the BCCI.

Cricketers have been trying to keep themselves busy during this break by engaging with fans on social media. Recently, Kohli joined India football captain Sunil Chhetri for a candid chat on Instagram.

Kohli’s overall records, especially in the white-ball formats, are staggering. The classy right-hander averages above 50 in all forms of international cricket. In Tests, he has scored 7240 runs at an average of 53.62 and in ODIs, he has scored 11867 runs at an average of almost 60. In the shortest format, Kohli has played 82 matches in which he has scored 2794 runs.

Kohli is constantly rated as the best batsman in the world because of his adaptability to different situations and different formats.