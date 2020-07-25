Even though Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) beat Saint-Etienne to win the French Cup, their joy was overshadowed by a dark cloud of despair as Kylian Mbappe suffered a serious injury.

The 21-year-old French international limped off the ground after Loic Perrin’s strong tackle had left him suffering in pain. Perrin was immediately sent off but his tackle led to a huge spat between the players of both the teams.

Immediately after the tackle, players rrom both the teams came shouting at each other and it soon turned into a serious on-field brawl before the match officials intervened.

Meanwhile, Mbappe who later reemerged from the dressing room on crutches, is a serious doubt for PSG’s upcoming Champions League campaign.

نهائي كاس فرنسا | باريس سان جيرمان 1 × 0 سانت ايتيان | تدخل لاعب سانت ايتيان على امبابي و الهوشة اللي صارت بعد التدخل كـــاملة HD Via : @if24hd_ pic.twitter.com/EslZVS8Zz4 — والله اني ضايقن من خلاي وفي خلاي (@killamuucps) July 24, 2020

“Everyone is worried. Everyone who saw the foul is worried. Of course, I’m worried,” PSG coach Thomas Tuchel said after the match. “We have to be patient because we don’t have any news. I think he will undergo tests tonight,” Tuchel added.

“I hope Kylian is going to recover as quickly as possible because he’s a vital player for us,” said PSG captain Thiago Silva.

Brazilian forward Neymar scored the only goal of the game, which marked the return of professional football in France after a four-month suspension due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, it was also the first top-flight match in one of Europe’s leading football countries where supporters were allowed back into the stands. Around 5,000 people – maintaining social distance – watched the final at the 80,000-seater Stade de France.

The French President Emmanuel Macron was also there in the stands during the initial minute of the game. He also shared a few words with the players at the start of the match.