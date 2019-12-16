Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) sporting director Leonardo Araújo heaped praises on Neymar, especially his ‘desire’, amid ongoing speculation linking him to a possible move out of the club.

It is a widely reported fact that Neymar was desperate to join Barcelona in the summer transfer window. However, any sort of deal whatsoever failed to materialise.

Although Neymar remained at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), there are reports which continue to link him to a move outside the club ahead of the January transfer window.

When Leonardo was quizzed about the former Barca star post the Brazil international added a couple of assists and missed a penalty in PSG’s 4-0 Ligue 1 win over Saint-Etienne, here is what he said:

“I think Neymar is making a lot of effort in every way and also in terms of state of mind,” Leonardo told reporters after the match.

“I think the story we have lived is real, it happened a short time ago, but I see a lot of effort on his part.

“The system also forces him to go back, ditto for Kylian [Mbappe], [Mauro] Icardi too, [Edinson] Cavani always did and Pablo Sarabia and [Angel] Di Maria … they make themselves available and we also have a balance behind that we are forced to have.

“Coming back to Neymar, he still has a lot to do, but I see a real desire on his part to make himself available,” he added.