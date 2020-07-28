Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Kylian Mbappe is all set to miss his club’s League Cup final against Lyon on July 31 after he was sidelined for three weeks due to the injury he suffered during PSG’s French Cup final against Saint-Etienne last week.

The 21-year-old French international limped off the ground after Loic Perrin’s strong tackle had left him suffering in pain. Perrin was immediately sent off but his tackle led to a huge spat between the players of both the teams.

Mbappe later reemerged from the dressing room on crutches. However, the injury has also put his appearance in PSG’s UEFA Champions League tie against Atlanta on August 12 in doubt.

“As announced after the final of the Coupe de France against Saint-Etienne, Kylian Mbappe underwent further examinations to his injured right ankle,” PSG said in an official statement on Monday.

“The results of today’s scan confirmed an ankle sprain with damage to the external ligament. The player is expected to be sidelined for approximately three weeks, the club added.

Meanwhile, Brazilian forward Neymar scored the only goal of the French Cup final, which marked the return of professional football in France after a four-month suspension due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was PSG’s second title of the season after winning the unfinished Ligue 1.

PSG’s joy was overshadowed by a dark cloud of despair due to Mbappe’s injury. Coach Thomas Tuchel had said that “everyone is worried”, while captain Thiago Silva hoped for the World Cup winner’s speedy recovery.

“Everyone is worried. Everyone who saw the foul is worried. Of course, I’m worried,” PSG coach Thomas Tuchel said after the match. “We have to be patient because we don’t have any news. I think he will undergo tests tonight,” Tuchel added.

“I hope Kylian is going to recover as quickly as possible because he’s a vital player for us,” said PSG captain Thiago Silva.