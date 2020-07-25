Paris Sain-Germain (PSG) on Friday beat Saint-Etienne 1-0 to lift the French Cup, their second title of the season after winning the unfinished Ligue 1. However, before winning the game, courtesy of a Neymar goal, PSG lost their star striker Kylian Mbappe to a serious-looking injury at the Stade de France.

The match, which saw some supporters and the French president in the stands, was thoroughly dominated by PSG in terms of ball possession and attempts on target. But the Mbappe injury cast a dark cloud of despair over PSG’s celebration.

The 21-year-old French international limped off the ground after Loic Perrin’s strong tackle had left him suffering in pain. Perrin was immediately sent off but his tackle led to a huge spat between the players of both the teams.

“Everyone is worried. Everyone who saw the foul is worried. Of course, I’m worried,” PSG coach Thomas Tuchel said after the match. “We have to be patient because we don’t have any news. I think he will undergo tests tonight,” Tuchel added.

“I hope Kylian is going to recover as quickly as possible because he’s a vital player for us,” said PSG captain Thiago Silva.

The World Cup winner with France, who later reemerged from the dressing room on crutches, is a serious doubt for PSG’s upcoming Champions League campaign.

Brazilian forward Neymar scored the only goal of the game, which marked the return of professional football in France after a four-month suspension due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It was also the first competitive match in one of Europe’s leading footballing countries which was played in front of spectators – around 5,000 people were allowed into the 80,000-seater stadium to watch the final.

Next Friday on the same pitch, Tuchel’s side will play Lyon in the French League Cup final as they seek to win a trio of domestic titles this season.

With IANS inputs