Former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar wants Bollywood actor and superstar Salman Khan to play the lead character if ever someone decides to make a biopic on his cricketing journey.

Akhtar has on multiple times gone on record praising the Indian actor. In 2016, when Akhtar got a chance to meet Salman, he was quick to share the news with his fans and followers on social media.

“I really enjoyed my time with Salman Khan in Dubai. Great work is being done by his Being Human foundation,” Akhtar had tweeted.

And now, one of the fastest pacers ever to grace the game, has stated that he would like the 54-year-old Indian actor to portray him on the big screen if a biopic is made on him.

“If ever my biopic is made, I want Salman Khan to play the lead in it,” Akhtar was quoted as saying by Pakistan journalist Saj Sadiq on his Twitter handle.

Movies made on the life of cricketer and other sporting personalities have been successful in the past. Films like MS Dhoni, Mary Kom and Bhaag Milkha Bhaag are some famous examples of movies based on the lives of Indian sporting heroes which did really well at the box office