Virat Kohli is on the brim of leading India to a record 12th consecutive series win at home but amid all the buzz around the historic Day-Night Test match scheduled to be played from 22-26 November, he seems to be missing former Indian captain MS Dhoni, whom he has labelled as his ‘partner in crime’, in a social media post.

Sharing the picture with Dhoni on his social media account, Kohli wrote, “Partners in crime…Crime: stealing doubles from fielders at the boundary. Guess who”.

It did not take long for the passionate Indian cricket fans to fill the comment section with Dhoni’s name.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Indian team reached Kolkata to participate in this much-anticipated encounter to be played at the Eden Gardens. Both the teams had started their preparations for the Pink Ball test from Indore itself and in fact participated in a few net sessions with the Pink ball to get the feel of the ball before facing it in match conditions.