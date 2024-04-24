Enjoy free bike ride to poll booths in 4 cities

Citizens of Kolkata, looking forward to exercising their franchise during the ongoing elections would be able to enjoy a faster conveyance to their polling booth, free-of-cost. Rapido, an online bike taxi aggregator and the state election commission has jointly decided to provide free connectivity to the voters of four cities, this Lok Sabha election.

The free bike service to the voters is to be given under the flagship project of the company under the “Sawaari Zimmedari Ki” initiative of the bike taxi provider. The project has been launched to encourage civic engagement during the upcoming general election. According to the company officials, the initiative of free bike taxi rides to voters in four major cities of the state, including Siliguri, Durgapur, Asansol, and Kolkata, aims to facilitate residents’ voting rights and ensure a more inclusive electoral process.

Notably, 33 wards of the Siliguri Municipal Corporation, falling under Darjeeling seat, are to vote on 26 April. Cities of Asansol and Durgapur are scheduled to cast votes on 13 May, while Kolkata would exercise its franchise during the last phase of the general elections on 1 June. On the day of polls, Rapido’s ‘Sawaari Zimmedari Ki’ is to be available for citizens of the four cities. For availing the free service, commuters would have to use the code “VOTENOW” on the day of the general elections in their seat.

The company is said to have deployed over 10 lakh drivers, named as ‘captains’ across more than 100 cities in India to provide free rides on election-day. According to Rapido’s co-founder Pavan Guntupalli, the initiative is being taken to ensure that every voter in Siliguri, Durgapur, Asansol, and Kolkata can successfully fulfil their civic duty by casting their votes in the general election. “By offering these free rides, we are facilitating democracy in action,” said Mr Guntupalli.

“Our Rapido captains in West Bengal are more than just drivers; they are ambassadors of civic engagement, enabling greater voter turnout and promoting a more representative electoral system in the world’s largest democracy,” he added.