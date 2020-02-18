Wishes started coming in bulk just after legendary India batsman Sachin Tendulkar won the greatest Laureus Sporting Moment Award in the last 20 years. India skipper Virat Kohli and cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle were among the well-wishers of Tendulkar.

Notably, the moment, titled ‘Carried on the shoulders of a nation’, describing the episode when Team India members carried Tendulkar on their shoulders across the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai following their 2011 World Cup victory, fetched the 46-year-old the award.

“Congratulations Sachin paaji on being honoured with the prestigious Laureus Sporting Moment Award. A great achievement and a proud moment for our nation,” said Kohli on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Harsha wrote: “Proud of you sachin Tendulkar for your career, for the person you are and for inspiring another generation. You symbolise the power of sport to bring joy and hope and unity.”

In his sixth appearance in the ODI World Cup, Tendulkar and the Indian team finally tasted success as they outplayed Sri Lanka by six wickets in the final. It was watched live by an estimated 135 million fans across India on April 2, 2011.

Tendulkar, who played for India from 1989 to 2013, amassed 18,426 runs in 463 ODIs and 15,921 runs in 200 Tests. Combining Tests, ODIs and T20Is, Sachin has 34,357 runs — highest by any batsman at international level.

Moreover, Tendulkar is the only batsman in the world with 100 international centuries (51 in Tests and 49 in ODIs) against his name.