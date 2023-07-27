Uttam Singh to lead 20-member Indian Junior Hockey Team for 4 Nations Tournament in Germany

Striker Uttam Singh, will lead the 20-member Indian Junior Hockey Team in the 4 Nations Tournament to be played from 18th to 22nd August at Dusseldorf, Germany.

India will play against England, Spain, and hosts Germany in the tournament, which will be part of the team’s preparations for the Junior World Cup , scheduled to be played in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia from 5th December to 16th December.

Mohith H S and Ranvijay Singh Yadav, the two reliable goalkeepers, are part of the squad which will have Sharda Nand Tiwari, Rohit, Amandeep Lakra, Amir Ali, Waribam Niraj Kumar Singh, and Yogember Rawat in the defense.

The midfield will be manned Poovanna C B, Vishnukant Singh, Rajinder Singh, Amandeep, Sunit Lakra, Chetan Sharma, and Amit Kumar Yadav.

In the forward line consists of experienced players, , Araijeet Singh Hundal, Angad Bir Singh, Vice-captain Boby Singh Dhami, Uttam Singh, and Sudeep Chirmako.

Speaking on the tour, Coach CR Kumar said, “We have been training hard in preparation for the Junior World Cup and have identified some areas of improvement. The 4 Nations Tournament is the perfect opportunity to see if our plans are feasible.”

“Encountering high-pressure match situations at the 4 Nations Tournament will help the team improve the composure of the team. This event will also serve as a crucial means to pinpoint areas of improvement. We believe that this tournament will set the bar for the performance of the team.”

“This is our first exposure to European teams and playing against them will help to evaluate the team’s performance against these quality opponents,” he added.