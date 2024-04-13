Australia whitewash India, wins Hockey series 5-0

Australia whitewashed India as they overpowered Men-in-Blue 3-2 in the last match to win the Hockey series 5-0 at Perth on Saturday.

After suffering 1-5 and 2-4 defeats in first and second matches respectively ,the Indians put up spirited display in next three matches but could not overcome tough and speedy Australians and lost these matches narrowly.

On Saturday once again Indians could not capitalize on the chances that came especially in last quarter and suffered a humiliation of being whitewashed.

Harmanpreet Singh (4′) and Boby Singh Dhami (53’) were the goal getters for the visitors while Jeremy Hayward (20’), Ky Willott (38’), and Tim Brand (39’) scored the goals for the hosts.

India started off with a focused approach to maintaining ball possession and setting the tempo of the game.

This plan enabled them to breach Australia’s defence multiple times, earning consecutive penalty corners. Captain Harmanpreet Singh (4’) capitalized on the second chance, expertly slotting in a grounded shot with precision and pace.

After taking the lead, India intensified their offensive pressure, consistently testing the rival defence but could not increase the lead

In the second quarter, India adopted an assertive stance aiming to widen their lead and maintain dominance over Australia. But it was the hosts who managed to secure a penalty corner against the run of play, and in-form Jeremy Hayward (20’) netted the equalizer.

After drawing parity, Australia intensified their offensive efforts, consistently pressing India and nearly scoring on multiple occasions.

In the penultimate quarter, Indians went on the offensive. Abhishek found himself in a promising position within the circle with only the keeper to beat, but unfortunately, he couldn’t execute his shot effectively, squandering the opportunity.

On the other hand, Australia capitalized on their counterattacking chances, with Ky Willott (38’) and Tim Brand (39’) netting field goals within a minute of each other.

These couple of goals propelled the hosts to a comfortable 3-1 lead as the penultimate quarter concluded.

In the last quarter, India ramped up their intensity applying relentless pressure and executing quick passes. Their efforts bore fruit when Boby Singh Dhami (53’) calmly slotted in his first international goal, reducing India’s deficit to just one goal.

The goal, raised the hopes of a turnaround in the match. However, despite the visitors’ determined efforts, Australia succeeded in preventing India from levelling the score, ultimately securing a thrilling 3-2 victory in the match.