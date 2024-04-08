Preserving the legacy of chess in Kolkata

India hosting the Grand World Chess Championship serves as a form of historical justice for the country that invented, loved and propagated the game a few millennia ago. The nation’s rich history and cultural heritage, as well as the enthusiasm of individuals of diverse cultures and age groups, have contributed to its rising popularity of chess, which is not only seen as a mere game but also a symbol of the rising mind and consciousness of a nation.

In the realm of chess, Indians, especially Bengalis, have gained global recognition for their significant contributions. Bengalis, known for their intellectual prowess and creative spirit, have excelled in this game that demands cerebral engagement. Harnessing Bengal’s love for cerebral artistic pursuits, the people of Bengal have embraced chess as a cherished passion. Kolkata, a city rich in historical landmarks and delectable cuisine, has also established a dedicated space for chess lovers— the Gariahat Chess Club, an open-air space beneath the Gariahat flyover where kings and queens have been strategically manoeuvred and conquered for years.

Keeping in mind that the former place is already an explored one, The Statesman is back to unearth facts and truths, transforming it into a newsworthy subject for the public.

This club was initially a random hangout place made by chess aficionados assembling informally in and around Golpark since the 1980s. Tools were set up at random places, and college students, hawkers, and some residential people assembled to play.

It took the club more than two decades to become an organised entity, thanks in no small part to support from Kolkata Police and P.C. Jewellers. Under the leadership of the late Ashutosh Bose Roy, aka Gora Babu, the president, and Abhijit Saha, the secretary, along with other dedicated chess enthusiasts, the club evolved from a temporary roadside gathering to a well-organised and permanent institution. In addition to the aforementioned individuals, Sumit Dasgupta, Officer-in-Charge of Gariahat Police Station, and Rajiv Kumar, Kolkata Police Commissioner, played pivotal roles in the development of this club. Their contributions included the implementation of structured tutoring programmes and the establishment of a formal membership system.

The club was formalised in 2006 with Bengal’s first Open Air Chess Tournament and was successfully given a facelift in 2018 with 13 tables bearing laminated chess boards. White arched lamp posts are also made so that players can keep the action going until as late as midnight. For the comfort of the observers, stools are positioned alongside the sides, allowing them to be comfortably seated inside the structure. With a fee of just Rs 200 per year, anybody can become a registered member, while first-time players can even compete for free.

In 2019, Gariahat briefly became the cynosure of the country’s chess community when Ding Liren and Hikaru Nakamura, two of the most decorated Grandmasters of the game, arrived for a brief visit, even playing a couple of rounds with the locals. Even Nakamura was surprised to see how chess buffs had immersed themselves amidst the hustle and bustle of the busy Gariahat crossing, a shopping destination that draws people from across West Bengal. Grandmasters like Dibyendu Barua, from Bengal himself, have also paid numerous visits to this club. This place has therefore become a cherished heritage worth preserving, with people playing, learning, and analysing the game, as well as making it a voluntary part of their lives.

“Very recently, we organised a tournament on 18 February this year, in recognition of Sara Bangla Daba Sangstha, to remember the death of our dear Gora Babu. We really miss him at his club. He was the one who had this idea of having a club just for chess lovers and then made it happen. He spent a lot of his own money and time on this club and its development,” says Abhijit Saha.

Another middle-aged member who was playing with a youngster on a lazy, sultry Saturday evening caught our eye. The middle-aged man, Abhijit Dutta, 43, says, “Tash, daba, pasha. With respect to this idiom (in Bengali), I play daba, which has now become an addiction to me — more like a healthy addiction that makes me sharp without risking my health by playing those husky outdoor games. Just like love happens without any logical reason, my love and belonging for this game didn’t require any logical happenings.”

“Promoting chess among children should be encouraged by more parents to enhance the nation’s future. I am pleased that schools and other institutions are increasingly implementing chess as a mandatory activity, as it fosters students’ intellectual development and academic excellence,” Dutta adds.