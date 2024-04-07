India lose 2-4 to Australia in their second match of the five match hockey series

India suffered another defeat as they lost 2-4 to Australia in their second game of the five match Test series in Perth on Sunday.

Jeremy Hayward (6′, 34′). Jacob Anderson (42′), and Nathan Ephraums (45′) found the back of the net for Australia, while for India, Jugraj Singh (9′) and Captain Harmanpreet Singh (30′) scored a goal each.

The men-in-blue, after their humiliating 1-5 defeat on Saturday, did put up a better show but that was not enough to overtake speedy Australians.

The match had a tentative start with both the teams trying for opening to attack. Though the Indians took initial control by breaching rival defensive line a few times.

However they could not sustain that pressure and like in the first match conceded an early goal.

The hosts seized an early advantage to earn a penalty cornee and Jeremy Hayward converted it with precision to give side 1-0 lead

After taking the lead the hosts the Australia’s put up more pressure pressing the visitors with relentless attacks and earning consecutive penalty corners, which they couldn’t convert them into goals thanks to goalkeeper Pathak who bought off some good saves

India changed their tactics to focus on counterattacks, a move that eventually paid off as Jugraj Singh drew parity with a perfectly executed penalty corner, placing the ball expertly into the top right corner. (1-1)

The visitors then got an golden opportunity to take the lead as striker Abhishek found himself unmarked inside the D area with only the goalkeeper to beat, but his powerful shot narrowly missed the target, grazing wide off the post.

The second quarter, was evenly match with the teams maintaining their offensive momentum, trying to break into each other’s defense.

It was India which broke the deadlock just before halftime. Captain Harmanpreet Singh (30′) stepped up with to, convert a penalty corner with precision and power, shifting the scoreline to 2-1 in favour of his team.

Rattled by this goal the Australia intensified their assaults and surprisingly Indians who had taken the lead instead of putting pressure on the hosts became defensive.

They conceded the control of the mid field to the rivals who took full advantage of the situation and drew parity.

Their efforts bore fruit as Jeremy Hayward (34′) netted his second goal a he converted another penalty corner. (2-2)

The third quarter belonged to the hosts.Unmarked Jacob Anderson intrecepted a cross , deflected the ball in to the cave to give the hosts a 3-2 lead.

Just before the close of the penultimate quarter, Nathan Ephraums struck to extend Australia’s lead to 4-2.

Trying to stage a comeback, India went flat out on the offensive repeatedly penetrating their circle.

Despite their persistent attacks, Australia held firm defensively, thwarting any opportunity for a comeback to emerge winner.