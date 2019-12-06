“Shot them, did well,” was the statement of Indian wrestler Babita Phogat after the four, accused in the rape and murder of a young veterinarian in Telangana, were shot dead in an alleged encounter by the police in the wee hours of Friday.

In a shocking and gruesome incident, a 27-year-old woman veterinary doctor was gangraped and murdered at Shamshabad in the outskirts of Hyderabad on November 27. Her burnt body was found a day after the incident.

Following this, the police had arrested four accused Mohammed (26), Jollu Shiva (20), Jollu Naveen (20) and Chintakunta Chennakeshavulu (20), who got killed in an alleged encounter on today morning.

“What happened this morning, has made me really happy. Hyderabad police killed all four accused in the rape and murder of a young veterinarian in an encounter. I would like to thank and congratulate the police for what they did today. I would just like to say that whatever they did today, makes every woman in the country really proud,” Babita told ANI.

According to the police, as a part of the investigation on Friday morning, the four accused were taken to the spot of offence, around 60 km from Hyderabad, at 3 am to reconstruct the scene of the crime when they allegedly tried to snatch the weapons from the police officers. It led to a cross-fire which eventually killed all the four and injured two policemen.