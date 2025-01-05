South Bengal sports carnival

Around 15,000 participants are slated to take part to compete in 12 outdoor and indoor games at the South Bengal’s first ever Sports Carnival here.

The fortnight-long carnival is arranged by Durgapur Club Samanway, a conglomerate of different sports authorities. Sandeep De, president of the organisation said at a press conference, this afternoon, “Soccer star Bhichung Bhutia will lead a marathon with the participants to give a boost to the games.” State ministers, Pradip Majumdar and Moloy Ghatak are likely to be present at the venues on significant days, said the organisers.

Right from kabaddi, kho kho, chess to cricket, football, karate, table tennis, badminton, powerlifting and yoga have been accommodated in the carnival. The organisation initiated its signature venture ‘Durgapur Samman’ in 2022, felicitating the prominent personalities of Durgapur from the fields of history, sports & culture, education and entrepreneurship.

