Women’s Day: 8 women leaders from diverse fields honoured

‘Virasat – women who lead’ was a venture floated by a premier private institution here last evening, where eight prominent women leaders from diverse fields of south Bengal districts shared their experiences and spoke about their struggles in front of the student’s collective.

The event was held in the wake of International Women’s Day.

Subhashini E, ADM, West Burdwan; Anindita Mukherjee, chairperson, Durgapur Municipal Corporation; dermatologist Dr Sharmistha Das; Dr Monica Saha, principal, Asansol Girls’ College; Parna Dutta Kundu, principal of a private school in Bankura; Sima Dutta Chatterjee, a Commonwealth gold medallist powerlifter; Dr Nandini Roy Chowdhury, chief medical officer of Eastern Coalfields; Sukanya Mukherjee, a backer were honoured and they subscribed their views about women empowerment, too.

Host Francis Anthony, trustee of the NSHM Knowledge Campus, said: “We insist on believing that education is not just about Knowledge, it shapes future leaders and ‘Virasat’ is a testament of strength, resilience and contributions of the women across the sectors.”