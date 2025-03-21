Safety measures by railways after thunderstorm alert

The Sealdah Division took a host of measures following the Regional Meteorological Centre issuing an alert for Kalboisakhi (seasonal thunderstorms) with lightning and strong gusty surface wind in parts of South Bengal from 20 to 22 March bringing potential threat to smooth suburban train operations in the division.

In order to ensure smooth train operations during the anticipated storm, Sealdah Division has instructed to ensure protection of overhead equipment structures, insulators, and fittings from strong winds. Regular inspection of signalling cables, relay rooms and lightning protection systems to minimise failures are also being carried out.

Advertisement

Steps are being taken to maintain proper drainage systems along tracks to prevent waterlogging and track washouts. In addition, instructions have been issued to cut weak or overhanging branches to prevent them from falling on overhead equipment and tracks while grounding and surge protection devices have been made functional to prevent signal failures and the same should be in place to combat any eventuality. According to sources, all stations and control rooms are to be equipped with generator back-ups in case of power failure. In case of strong gusty surface winds, speed of the EMU trains would be restricted accordingly to avoid any mishap. The locomotive crew and on duty station staff have been advised to remain on highest alert for the sake of safety and security of train movement, while commuters would be informed about the thunderstorm situation through public address systems at all stations.

Advertisement

As learnt, Sealdah Division will closely monitor weather forecasting to anticipate the thunderstorm situation and deploy disaster management team accordingly.

Deepak Nigam, divisional railway manager of Sealdah is said to have directed all officers and staff to remain alert to maintain smooth train operations throughout the division.