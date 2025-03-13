City, districts go have heat wave from Sunday: Met

Come Sunday and the state is to get its first spell of heat wave of the year. Four districts of south Bengal are set to sizzle for a few days with the weather office sounding a heat wave alert for them.

Kolkata is also headed for hot and humid weather conditions this weekend brought by soaring day temperature and increased humidity.

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre, Kolkata, districts of West Burdwan, Birbhum, Bankura and West Midnapore are to witness ‘heat wave conditions’ from 16 March. The weather scientists have tipped around five degrees rise in the day temperatures with the mercury hitting 40 degrees Celsius mark in those districts. Even the other districts of south Bengal are to see hotter day temperatures when the mercury would remain three to four degrees Celsius above normal. Like the temperatures, the relative humidity is also anticipated to be high from that day. According to the forecast by the weather office in the city, the maximum relative humidity over coastal districts is likely to be 80-90 per cent and about 70-80 per cent over interior districts. The minimum relative humidity is likely to be 30-40 per cent during the heat wave period.

The heat wave, as explained by the scientists at the weather department, is brought mainly dry westerly to north westerly winds that are likely to prevail over the region and consequently heat wave condition over the four districts of south Bengal from 16 March. The scientists have suggested to avoid prolonged heat exposure and outside work from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. during the heatwave. They have also recommended to drink sufficient water, even if not thirsty, to avoid dehydration and recognise the signs of heat rash or heat cramps such as weakness, dizziness, headache, nausea, sweating and seizures.