Shaheen vs Kohli will be the key match up at the game: Kaif

Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif delved into the high expectations placed on Virat Kohli as he faces Pakistan in this highly-anticipated match at the Asia Cup 2023.

He highlighted Kohli’s remarkable ability to overcome challenges and his stellar record against Pakistan, emphasising that when Kohli takes to the field against Pakistan, his performances speak volumes.

Speaking exclusively to Star Sports, Kaif said, “Overcoming challenges is one of Virat’s best qualities. That has become his habit. It’s a big match, and his record against Pakistan is great. Whenever he plays against Pakistan, his bat does the talking. And people have high expectations of him.

People have expectations from someone who performs regularly. For newer players, as it is a big game, the expectations are not as high. But the senior players, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, if they fail, the fans don’t like it at all. There is no compromise on that; they have to perform with the bat and continue their form for the past two or three years and perform well at the World Cup also.”

Furthermore, Kaif discussed the pivotal matchup that cricket enthusiasts eagerly await – the battle between Virat Kohli and Pakistan’s Shaheen Shah Afridi. He highlighted Kohli’s special quality of thriving in big matches and his aggressive approach, emphasising that he won’t shy away from taking on the opposition’s bowlers.

Kaif also spoke on what the key matchup will be at the greatest vivalry between India and Pakistan.

“Shaheen will continue to bring the ball in, bowling his inswing. He has told it himself that his game plan is very simple, bring the ball in and fast, whatever the batsman wants to do let him, his game plan is straightforward – bring the ball in, hit the pad and hit the stumps. So it will be exciting to see Virat Kohli in the form he is in to take him on; it is the most key matchup of the game. What makes Virat special is his ability to play in the big matches, and he won’t play on the backfoot. Naseem Shah, Afridi or Rauf, whoever is bowling, don’t play on the backfoot. If you get the chance, even on the first ball, look for the boundary.”