Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan features in the new campaign video released for the the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup that is slated to be held in the country later this year.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) and The Board of Control for Cricket (BCCI) have joined forces to unveil the new campaign titled “It Takes One Day” in Mumbai today. The first match of the World Cup tournament begins on October 5 and is slated to conclude on November 19 this year.

The campaign aims to connect fans across the world to the ‘Navarasa’ which symbolises the nine emotions fans most commonly experience during a cricket match, the ICC said.

Apart from SRK, renowned cricketers JP Duminy, Shubman Gill, Dinesh Karthik, the current World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan, Muttiah Muralitharan, Jonty Rhodes and Jemimah Rodrigues all feature in the advertisement campaign.

History will be written and dreams will be realised at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 🏆 All it takes is just one day ✨ pic.twitter.com/G5J0Fyzw0Z — ICC (@ICC) July 20, 2023

The video showcases many decorated moments in the history of the Men’s Cricket World Cup.

The campaign displays the journey of raw emotions experienced by both players and fans collectively over One Day, with the film connecting the nine ‘Navarasa’ emotions – anguish, bravery, glory, joy, passion, power, pride, respect and wonder – and explores how it takes one day to experience this rollercoaster.

ICC CEO Geoff Allardice said he was thrilled to launch the campaign and is eagerly awaiting the commencement of the World Cup in Ahmedabad on October 5.

“This campaign is a true celebration of One Day International cricket and builds a sense of anticipation of what we can expect when the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 returns to India. The emotions, or Navarasa, are felt by fans and players alike during One Day and this campaign brings to life that shared experience,” Allardice said.

“Cricket and cinema are at the heart of the Indian psyche, and we’ve infused the two to create appeal far and wide. The involvement of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan together with an exceptional line-up of cricketers will only help us deepen our connection in this country while captivating the attention worldwide.”

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah said, “The ODI format holds an unparalleled significance with its ability to deliver thrilling moments, intense battles, and unpredictable outcomes that will truly captivate fans globally. As we embark on this journey, we are proud to see the launch of the Men’s Cricket World Cup campaign and create real excitement for the event across the world,” he said.

“We are fully committed to creating a world-class event that will witness the birth of a new generation of heroes, providing fans with unforgettable experiences and we believe the campaign does this. The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 in India will be a celebration of cricketing excellence, cultural diversity, and the unifying spirit of the game.”