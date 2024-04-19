Vijay Sethupathi casts his vote, poses for paps showing off inked index finger

Tamil cinema’s ‘Makkal Selvan’ Vijay Sethupathi was the latest among stars to show up for voting for the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections.

The bespectacled actor, who was most recently seen in action in the web series ‘Farzi’ and SRK-starrer ‘Jawan’, came with his wife.

While waiting in the queue, Sethupathi, wearing a deep blue shirt with sleeves rolled up, was seen engaged in polite conversations with other voters. He then waited patiently for his turn to cast his vote as the officials on duty in the polling booth completed the formalities.

After voting, Sethupathi posed for the paps gathered outside and proudly showed off his inked index finger to tell the world that he had cast his vote.

Earlier in the day, starting with Ajith Kumar, Tamil cinema stars, including Rajinikanth and Dhanush, kept streaming into polling booths to exercise their democratic right.