Italy Sports Minister Vincenzo Spadafora on Saturday said that the country’s major sporting events, including the Serie A, will take “one step at a time” towards resumption.

“We will imminently learn the verdict of the scientific committee on the (Italian Football Federation) FIGC’s medical protocol. We are also ready to propose guidelines to the committee for training sessions involving all team sports and guidelines to open up facilities, including gyms, swimming pools and dance halls, that will allow all those who work in sport to resume their activities,” Goal.com quoted Spadafora as saying in a Facebook video.

“Finally, we are also working with the Ministry for Education, for Equal Opportunities and Families to reopen sporting facilities, so we can guarantee a summer of sport for the youngest members of our society. So, one step at a time, the sport will return. It’ll be stronger than ever,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Italian government had earlier allowed the Serie A footballers to resume organised activities from May 18 – a date that might push back this season’s completion into the start of the next.

The interior ministry had also agreed last week that teams can open their facilities to players for training after clubs like Napoli, Lazio and Parma opened their training facilities for players.

“Athletes, professional or otherwise, of non-individual sports are allowed — just as every citizen — to exercise in public or private areas,” the interior ministry said. But players must “respect social distancing rules of at least two metres and the ban on public gatherings.”

The top-flight clubs have repeatedly insisted to resume the season which stands suspended since March 9. The clubs had put forth May 18 as the day to begin training and the weekend of June 13-14 to start playing.