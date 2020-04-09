Walking down memory lane, India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh has revealed that after the memorable 2011 World Cup victory he witnessed legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar dancing for the first time with everyone.

With a humongous six into the crowd on April 2, 2011, then India skipper MS Dhoni had fulfilled the long-cherished dream of Tendulkar, who had all the batting records to his name in international cricket except his hands on the coveted trophy.

“That day I saw Sachin Tendulkar dancing for the first time, for the first time he didn’t care about people around him and he was enjoying with everyone which I will always remember,” Harbhajan said while speaking on Star Sports’ ‘Cricket Connected’ show as quoted by IANS.

“I remember sleeping with my medal on that night, when I woke up, I had the medal on me and it felt great,” he added.

In the final of the 2011 World Cup, Sri Lanka had given India a stiff target of 275 runs. During the chase, Lasith Malinga dismissed Tendulkar, leaving India at a precarious 31/2 in the sixth over. However, a valiant knock from Gautam Gambhir (97) accompanied with an exceptional captain’s knock from Dhoni (91*) saved India the blushes and saw the Men in Blue lift the World Cup after 28 years.

“It was something that we dreamed together, it was just coming through and it was an unbelievable feeling. I still get those goosebumps when I think about those moments,” said Harbhajan.

“Lifting the World Cup was really something special and it was probably the first time I cried in front of everyone. That feeling was overwhelming, I didn’t know how to react,” he added.

(With inputs from IANS)