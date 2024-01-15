Sachin Tendulkar disturbed by ‘misuse of technology’ after his fake video emerges

Iconic cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on Monday condemned a fake video that went viral on social media in which his voice was modified to promote an online game.

Tendulkar is shown in the edited video promoting an online game, citing her daughter Sara’s earnings of Rs 1.8 lakh per day from making predictions in the game. Tendulkar has been the latest victim of identity fraud performed with deepfakes.

According to the video, Tendulkar’s kid participates in a game that lets her earn money.

After the video leaked, Tendulkar posted on his social media site, clarifying that he had nothing to do with it and that it had been edited.The renowned cricketer expressed concern over the “rampant misuse of technology.”

He also urged people to be more aware and cautious in order to curb the “spread of misinformation and deepfakes.”.

According to a December 2023 report, India is one of the top Asian countries plagued by fraud detected utilising deepfake technology.

“These videos are fake. It is upsetting to see widespread misuse of technology. We ask that everyone report movies, ads, and apps like this in huge numbers. Social media networks must be aware of and responsive to complaints. Swift action from their end is critical to stopping the spread of misinformation and deepfakes,” Sachin wrote in a social media post about X.

Tendulkar also notified the Union Minister of State, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

Tendulkar is the latest victim of bogus technology abuse following Bollywood actor Rashmika Mandhana.

The offenders, who posted a bogus video of the actor on social media, were arrested by Delhi police.

Deepfakes, a combination of “deep learning” and “fake,” are hyper-realistic video or audio recordings generated by artificial intelligence. These modified media can represent people saying or doing things they never did, raising a number of ethical and cultural implications.

Despite evolving regulations and technological barriers, the fast advancement and accessibility of counterfeit technologies make them difficult to identify and govern.

Deepfakes, which blur the barrier between truth and fabrication, threaten the integrity of information, personal reputation, and democratic institutions globally.