With the coronavirus outbreak bringing the world to a standstill, people from all walks of life are trying their best to help fellow citizens to fight the pandemic and the Sports Authority of India (SAI) employees have now contributed Rs 76 lakh to PM CARES Fund. The money has been put together by Group A, B and C staff with 3, 2 and 1 days salary respectively in March.

Taking to Twitter, Kiren Jijiju applauded the move and said: “I feel honoured to share that employees of Sports Authority of India have come forward to donate 3 days salary of Group A, 2 days of group B & 1 day of all other employees to #PMCARES fund to fight coronavirus. The total amount is 76 lakhs. #IndiaFightsCorona.”

Sports Minister Rijiju had earlier decided to donate Rs 1 crore as the country fights against the coronavirus outbreak. Sports personalities across all disciplines have come forward and donated as India looks to win a battle against the pandemic.

Taking to Twitter, Rijiju had written: “I am depositing the amount now. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given a call to all BJP MPs to give Rs 1 crore from their MPLADS Fund to the National Relief Fund in fight against coronavirus.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a 21-day lockdown in the country to deal with the coronavirus pandemic. This has put the fate of the Indian Premier League also hanging in the balance.

While the BCCI is confident that they can pull off the league even if it starts from the first week of May, an important area of concern will be the entry of the foreign players as visa restrictions need to be removed first.