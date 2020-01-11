Bharat Ratna Sachin Tendulkar has been shortlisted as one of the 20 contenders for the greatest Laureus Sporting Moment 2000-2020 Award.

The moment has been entitled Carried on the Shoulders of A Nation and it is unmistakably a reference to India’s ICC Cricket World Cup 2011 triumph.

In his record sixth attempt at the Cricket World Cup, Tendulkar finally became a part of a winning win.

After the historic world cup victory, India’s first after 28 years, Sachin Tendulkar was carried on the shoulders of the team and a lap of honour was made around Mumbai’s iconic Wankhede Stadium. Sachin had shed tears of joy.

Former Australia skipper Steve Waugh, a member of the Laureus Academy, described the nomination of Tendulkar as a massive moment for cricket.

“It is fantastic for our sport. It is very hard to get nominated for Laureus. It was a remarkable achievement (2011) and Indian cricket is doing fantastic,” Waugh told PTI.

“I remember when we won the Laureus Sports Team of the Year (2002). It was a great moment for Australian cricket,” he added.

The winner will be decided by fan polling and will be announced on 17 February in Berlin.