The world football transfer market has always been in great hype for many decades now. Every football transfer becomes a headline and a topic of great discussion in the world of soccer fans due to some of its shocking announcements, which make or break an iconic player’s reputation or footballing journey.

One such name which has been doing the rounds is that of Kylian Mbappe. The French and Paris Saint Germain captain has been in the news for a long period due to his attitude and club priorities. The media has been highlighting the footballer’s soft spot for Spanish giants, Real Madrid, and vice versa since 2021.

At the end of the 2021-2022 summer transfer window, the footballer’s mother and the President of PSG, Nasser Al-Khelaifi, helped him choose the French side again for another three-year contract until June 2025.

However, during this year’s summer transfer, the footballer made a statement saying he would reconsider his options after June 2024, which caused a stir in the football world. Many clubs, including Barcelona, Liverpool, and various Saudi clubs, showed interest in signing him.

Al Hilal, a Saudi club, even offered a world record bid of 300 million euros to PSG, which the latter agreed to, but the footballer himself declined the offer and hopes to seek a transfer to Real Madrid in June 2024, with whom he has reportedly already agreed on terms.

Real Madrid & Kylian Mbappe seem to have a strong connection

To gain a better understanding of Mbappe and his transfer to Real Madrid, let’s take a closer look at the finer details. Mbappe possesses the attributes of both a footballer and a 100-metre sprinter, playing as a left winger or centre forward for France and PSG. The potential purchase of Mbappe is a significant concern for both Real Madrid and the player, as they must meet the game’s demands.

Talking about the role where Mbappe can leave his mark, is the left wing where the player can contribute a lot but the problem will arise when a tough fight for the spot spikes between Vinicius Jr. and Mbappe as Vinicius has already become a perfect choice for the position.

The next position where Kylian can make his presence visible and impactful will be centre forward. He can maintain his goal-scoring consistency by playing at that spot but that would lead to the loss of money and talent for a player like Joselu who the club bought recently during the ongoing summer window. Joselu could transform into a substitute and would then eventually lead to a loan deal due to this decision.

Mbappe could only become impactful and useful for the team if he could keep switching his role between centre forward and a left midfielder forward alternately. This situation doesn’t look good for a player like Mbappe, it would only improve if some smart yet hard decisions are made by next season.

Expected Real Madrid squad: (Formation: 4-4-2)

Courtois (gk), Carvajal ©, Rudiger, Alaba, Camavinga, Valverde, Bellingham, Tchouameni, Mbappe, Joselu, Vinicius Jr.