Punjab team won the last match with a half-century of KL Rahul and D Hooda. In bowling, A Singh was successful with 3 wickets and M Shami took 2 wickets.
Chennai team lost the last match. In the last match, S Raina scored half a century in the batsmen. Apart from this, only M Ali, R Jadeja and A Rayudu were able to play a little. S Thakur was successful in taking 2 wickets and D Bravo with 1 wicket in the bowling.
Details of Punjab vs Chennai—Paytm First Games Fantasy team predictions:
This match of the T20 tournament pits Punjabagainst Chennaiwhich starts on Friday, April 16th at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.
Time: 7:30 PM IST
Average score at venue: 170
Pitch Behaviour: Batting (Best suited for pacers)
Weather Prediction: Clear Sky
Temperature: Around 28 degrees Celcius
Probable XI: Punjab
KL Rahul, C Gayle, M Agarwal, D Hooda, N Pooran, M Shami, A Singh, R Meredith, M Ashwin, M Henriques,J Richardson
Top Picks for Punjab: KL Rahul, C Gayle, M Agarwal, D Hooda, M Shami
Probable XI: Chennai
M Dhonii, S Raina, M Ali, R Jadeja, A Rayudu, S Curran, S Thakur, D Bravo, F du Plessis, R Gaikwad, D Chahar
Top Picks for Chennai: S Raina, M Ali, R Jadeja, S Thakur, F du Plessis
Suggested Paytm First Games Fantasy Team
WK–KL Rahul
Batsman–C Gayle, S Raina, D Hooda, M Agarwal, F du Plessis
All Rounder –M Ali, R Jadeja
Bowler –M Shami, A Singh, S Thakur
Best Captain Picks – KL Rahul, S Raina
Best Vice Captain Picks – C Gayle, R Jadeja