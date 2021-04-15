Punjab team won the last match with a half-century of KL Rahul and D Hooda. In bowling, A Singh was successful with 3 wickets and M Shami took 2 wickets.

Chennai team lost the last match. In the last match, S Raina scored half a century in the batsmen. Apart from this, only M Ali, R Jadeja and A Rayudu were able to play a little. S Thakur was successful in taking 2 wickets and D Bravo with 1 wicket in the bowling.

Details of Punjab vs Chennai—Paytm First Games Fantasy team predictions:

This match of the T20 tournament pits Punjabagainst Chennaiwhich starts on Friday, April 16th at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Average score at venue: 170

Pitch Behaviour: Batting (Best suited for pacers)

Weather Prediction: Clear Sky

Temperature: Around 28 degrees Celcius

Probable XI: Punjab

KL Rahul, C Gayle, M Agarwal, D Hooda, N Pooran, M Shami, A Singh, R Meredith, M Ashwin, M Henriques,J Richardson

Top Picks for Punjab: KL Rahul, C Gayle, M Agarwal, D Hooda, M Shami

Probable XI: Chennai

M Dhonii, S Raina, M Ali, R Jadeja, A Rayudu, S Curran, S Thakur, D Bravo, F du Plessis, R Gaikwad, D Chahar

Top Picks for Chennai: S Raina, M Ali, R Jadeja, S Thakur, F du Plessis

Suggested Paytm First Games Fantasy Team

WK–KL Rahul

Batsman–C Gayle, S Raina, D Hooda, M Agarwal, F du Plessis

All Rounder –M Ali, R Jadeja

Bowler –M Shami, A Singh, S Thakur

Best Captain Picks – KL Rahul, S Raina

Best Vice Captain Picks – C Gayle, R Jadeja