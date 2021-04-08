The opening match of the Indian T20 League 2021 will be between five-time champions Mumbai and Bangalore. Mumbai team will take the field with full enthusiasm with SK Yadav, I Kishan, H Pandya, J Bumrah under the captaincy of R Sharma.

Bangalore’s team in V Kohli’s captaincy will go full force with AB de Villiers, G Maxwell and W Sundar.

Details of Mumbai vs Bangalore/ Paytm First Games Fantasy team predictions:

The 1st match of the T20tournament pits Mumbai against Bangalore which starts on Friday, April, 9th at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Average score at venue: 137

Pitch Behaviour: Balanced (Best suited for spinners)

Weather Prediction: Clear Sky

Temperature: Around 29 degrees Celcius

Probable XI: Mumbai

R Sharma, SK Yadav, Q de Kock, I Kishan, H Pandya, K Pandya, J Bumrah, R Chahar, T Boult, S Tiwary, K Pollard

Top Picks for Mumbai: R Sharma, SK Yadav, H Pandya, I Kishan, J Bumrah

Probable XI: Bangalore

V Kohli, AB de Villiers, G Maxwell, Y Chahal, W Sundar, M Siraj, N Saini, J Philippe, D Christian, M Azharuddeen, S Ahmed

Top Picks for Bangalore: V Kohli, AB de Villiers, G Maxwell, W Sundar

Suggested Paytm First Games Fantasy Team

WK–Q de Kock, AB de Villiers

Batsman–R Sharma, V Kohli, SK Yadav

All Rounder –G Maxwell, H Pandya, D Christian

Bowler –J Bumrah, M Siraj, Y Chahal

Best Captain Picks – R Sharma, V Kohli

Best Vice Captain Picks – Q de Kock, AB de Villiers