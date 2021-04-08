The opening match of the Indian T20 League 2021 will be between five-time champions Mumbai and Bangalore. Mumbai team will take the field with full enthusiasm with SK Yadav, I Kishan, H Pandya, J Bumrah under the captaincy of R Sharma.
Bangalore’s team in V Kohli’s captaincy will go full force with AB de Villiers, G Maxwell and W Sundar.
Details of Mumbai vs Bangalore/ Paytm First Games Fantasy team predictions:
The 1st match of the T20tournament pits Mumbai against Bangalore which starts on Friday, April, 9th at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.
Time: 7:30 PM IST
Average score at venue: 137
Pitch Behaviour: Balanced (Best suited for spinners)
Weather Prediction: Clear Sky
- Temperature: Around 29 degrees Celcius
Probable XI: Mumbai
R Sharma, SK Yadav, Q de Kock, I Kishan, H Pandya, K Pandya, J Bumrah, R Chahar, T Boult, S Tiwary, K Pollard
Top Picks for Mumbai: R Sharma, SK Yadav, H Pandya, I Kishan, J Bumrah
Probable XI: Bangalore
V Kohli, AB de Villiers, G Maxwell, Y Chahal, W Sundar, M Siraj, N Saini, J Philippe, D Christian, M Azharuddeen, S Ahmed
Top Picks for Bangalore: V Kohli, AB de Villiers, G Maxwell, W Sundar
Suggested Paytm First Games Fantasy Team
WK–Q de Kock, AB de Villiers
Batsman–R Sharma, V Kohli, SK Yadav
All Rounder –G Maxwell, H Pandya, D Christian
Bowler –J Bumrah, M Siraj, Y Chahal
Best Captain Picks – R Sharma, V Kohli
Best Vice Captain Picks – Q de Kock, AB de Villiers