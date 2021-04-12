Mumbai team lost the first match of the league. Among Mumbai’s batsmen, C Lynn, SK Yadav and I Kishan performed well. In the bowlers, J Bumrah and M Jansen took 2-2 wickets.T Bolt and K Pandya took 1-1 wickets.

Among the batsmen in the first league match of Kolkata team, D Karthik did well apart from the half-centuries of N Rana and R Tripathi. In the bowlers, P Krishna took 2 wickets and S Al Hasan, P Cummins, A Russell took 1 wicket each.

Details of Kolkata vs Mumbai: Paytm First Games Fantasy team predictions: This match of the T20 tournament pits Kolkataagainst Mumbai which starts on Tuesday, April, 13th at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Average score at venue: 148

Pitch Behaviour: Balanced (Best suited for spinners)

Weather Prediction: Broken Clouds

Temperature: Around 29 degrees Celcius

Probable XI: Kolkata

E Morgan, N Rana, D Karthik, S Gill, R Tripathi, P Krishna, A Russell, S Al Hasan, S Narine, V Chakravarthy, L Ferguson

Top Picks for Kolkata: N Rana, D Karthik, R Tripathi, P Krishna, S Gill

Probable XI: Mumbai

R Sharma, C Lynn, SK Yadav, I Kishan, H Pandya, K Pandya, J Bumrah, M Jansen, T Boult, R Chahar, S Tiwary

Top Picks for Mumbai: R Sharma, C Lynn, SK Yadav, I Kishan, J Bumrah

Suggested Paytm First Games Fantasy Team

WK–I Kishan, D Karthik

Batsman–R Sharma, SK Yadav, R Tripathi, N Rana

All Rounder –H Pandya, A Russell

Bowler –P Krishna, J Bumrah, S Al Hasan

Best Captain Picks – D Karthik, R Sharma

Best Vice Captain Picks – I Kishan, R Tripathi