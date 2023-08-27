Prez Murmu, PM Modi congratulate India’s Blind Women’s cricket team for winning gold

President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday extended heartfelt wishes to India’s Blind Women’s cricket team, which defeated Australia to clinch the gold medal in the IBSA World Games in Birmingham.

Taking to her official handle on X, formerly Twitter, the President congratulated the visually impaired cricketers for their exceptional display in the tournament.

“Heartiest congratulations to Indian women’s team for clinching the gold medal by beating Australia in blind cricket tournament! The nation is proud of you for historic and inspiring performance in the first ever edition of blind cricket in IBSA World Games,” President Murmu posted on X.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated the team.

“Kudos to the Indian women’s blind cricket team for winning the Gold at the IBSA World Games! A monumental achievement that exemplifies the indomitable spirit and talent of our sportswomen. India beams with pride!” said PM Narendra Modi on X which was earlier known as Twitter.

India restricted Australia at 114/8 in the allotted 20 overs and then chased down the revised target of 42, following a weather-induced intervention, in just four overs.

Blind cricket marked its debut in IBSA World Games last week, with traditional rivals England and Australia going against each other in the opening match.

In what was the inaugural women’s cricket final for the visually impaired, India prevailed in the title showdown with Australia by 9 wickets.

Opting to bat first, Australia did not get off to a strong start, with their first wicket going down in the 4th over. Perhaps overawed and overcome by the pressure of a final in a multi-discipline global sporting event, Australia struggled to keep the scoreboard ticking over, scoring just 29 runs in the powerplay overs.

India picked up two wickets in the eighth and ninth overs of the Australian innings, rocking the rival boat further.

Australia were left reeling at 39/3 till C Lewis and C Webeck them to a fighting total with a partnership of 54 runs.

However, India got themselves back into the game, picking up wickets at regular intervals and reducing Australia to 109/8.

In the end, the team from Down Under finished at just 114/8 in their allotted 20 overs.

Chasing a revised target of 42 runs, India came out all guns blazing and smacked the Australian bowlers to all corners.

The Indians never looked to be faltering in the chase as they cruised to a win in just 3.3 overs.

(With Inputs from ANI)