India’s unbeaten record in T20I cricket was a maximum of 7 matches till they tasted their second Super Over win in three days against New Zealand on Friday. India were unbeaten in their last 7 matches when they entered the field on Friday and fans were anticipating that India would perhaps now break their own record and keep the 5-0 dream alive.

Unbeaten since 7 matches prior to this

The number 5 ranked team as per the ICC T20I rankings, India, have been at their best in the T20I series happening in New Zealand. The visiting team had won the first three matches of the five-match series to clinch the series and now they won their fourth as well.

India’s unbeaten run in 8 T20I matches is all the more interesting since India do not have a great record in the shortest format of the game compared to Tests and ODIs.

The unbeaten run started against West Indies

India last lost a T20I at Thiruvananthapuram. The touring West Indies side had defeated India by 8 wickets. However, the Men in Blue then stitched a remarkable comeback win by 67 runs in Mumbai. Post West Indies, Sri Lanka came to tour India and it was the home team that emerged victorious 2-0 with one match ending without a result.

After that India have now beaten New Zealand in four back to back matches in the ongoing series.

Had remained unbeaten in 7 matches thrice before

India had earlier remained unbeaten in 7 matches in 2013-14. Back then, victories against Pakistan, Australia, West Indies and South Africa had helped India reach there. In 2016 too, India had won 7 consecutive games. However, they had never remained unbeaten for 8 matches in a row. India’s last 7 matches unbeaten run came in 2018.