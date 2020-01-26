A brilliant bowling effort by Indian bowlers on Sunday restricted New Zealand to 132 for 5 in 20 overs in the second T20I of the five-match series at Eden Park in Auckland.

Earlier, New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and opted to bat against India.

The Indian bowlers made New Zealand batsmen toil hard for runs and the consequences saw the Kiwis remain contented with a below-par score on the board.

Tim Seifert (33* off 26) and Martin Guptill (33 off 20) were the top-scorers for New Zealand.

For India, Ravindra Jadeja, who returned figures of 2 for 18, was the most successful bowler. Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah ended with 1 for 21 in his 4 overs. Shivam Dubey and Shardul Thakur claimed a wicket each.

It is worth to mention that the lowest first-innings total defended in a T20I in New Zealand is 165 (South Africa achieved the feat against New Zealand in Auckland in 2012).

Both the teams are unchanged; playing with the same XIs, who played in the first T20I.

Notably, India in the first T20I defeated New Zealand by 6 wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the series.

Here are the Playing XIs of both the teams:

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (captain), Colin de Grandhomme, Ross Taylor, Tim Seifert (wicketkeeper), Mitchell Santner, Blair Tickner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Hamish Bennett

India: Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul (wicketkeeper), Virat Kohli (captain), Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube, Manish Pandey, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah