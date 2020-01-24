Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar on Friday called for equal opportunities for daughters of the country on the occasion of National Girl Child Day.

“Daughters are our pride and the light in our lives. Let’s nurture them with love and equal opportunities to follow their dreams,” Tendulkar said in a tweet.

India observes the National Girl Child Day on January 24. It is celebrated to raise awareness among people about inequalities, discrimination and exploitation faced by girls in society.

Tendulkar and West Indies fast-bowling great Courtney Walsh will also coach the Ponting XI and Warne XI respectively in the Bushfire Cricket Bash set to be played on February 8.

The charity match will be the curtain-raiser to the Big Bash final on February 8, with the venue yet to be determined. Both matches, as well as the Australia women’s T20I match against India at Junction Oval, are on the same day.