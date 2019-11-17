Young batting sensation Prithvi Shaw, who returned to competitive cricket after serving an eight-month doping ban, says he is completely focussed on scoring runs to make a cut into the Indian team.

“Now I will focus on scoring as many runs as possible and win games for the team,” said Shaw, who played his first game after serving a back-dated suspension by the BCCI for failing a dope test.

In his comeback match, Shaw played a swashbuckling innings of 63 runs off 39 balls to help Mumbai outplay Assam by 83 runs in a Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy game.

“I will just keep scoring runs. It is all about the selectors and what they think. My job is to score runs and win games for the team,” the 20-year-old opening batsman said when asked about his return to the national team.

Notably, Shaw was handed an eight-month retrospective ban from all forms of cricket by the BCCI in July after failing a dope test during the Mushtaq Ali Trophy in March. The 20-year-old’s ban ended on Friday.

Talking about the match, Assam won the toss and opted to bowl at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

The hosts, riding on 82 from Aditya Tare and 63 from Shaw, piled up 206 runs at the loss of 5 wickets in 20 overs. Chasing the mammoth target, Assam could only manage 123 for 8 in 20 overs.

(With inputs from PTI)