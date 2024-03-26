BCCI announces full schedule of IPL 2024

The BCCI has released the full schedule of the ongoing Indian Premier League 2024 (IPL). On February 22, the BCCI had announced the schedule for the first two weeks (21 matches), and the remainder of the schedule had been drawn up, factoring in the polling dates and venues for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections across the country.

In the second phase, Delhi Capitals will play all their remaining five home matches in front of their enthusiastic home crowd at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi after opting to play their first two home matches in Visakhapatnam.

Punjab Kings, who commenced their season at the PCA New International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, will culminate their home campaign in Dharamsala. The scenic stadium offering breathtaking views will be the home to PBKS, hosting two matches on May 5 and 9 against Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, respectively.

Advertisement

Rajasthan Royals too have opted for a second venue in Guwahati and will play their final two home matches in Assam. They will first host Punjab Kings on May 15 and later play Kolkata Knight Riders on May 19, which will also mark the conclusion of the league stage of the 17th season of IPL.

After a break on May 20, the spotlight will shift to Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium as the world’s biggest cricket stadium hosts an electrifying Qualifier 1 clash featuring two top-ranked sides on May 21, followed by the exciting Eliminator on May 22.

Similarly to the season opener, the Qualifier 2 and the grand final will take place in Chennai, the home turf of reigning champions Chennai Super Kings. Qualifier 2, to be played between the loser of Qualifier 1 and the winner of the Eliminator, will take place on May 24, followed by the summit clash on May 26.